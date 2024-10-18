Giants Country

A Giant Issue Podcast:  Putting Daniel Jones’s Performance into Context 

Coach Gene Clemons hosts "A Giant Issue" podcast with multiple new episodes each week.

Patricia Traina

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) is shown after Big Blue lost 17-7 against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, October 13, 2024, in East Rutherford.
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) is shown after Big Blue lost 17-7 against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, October 13, 2024, in East Rutherford. / Kevin Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In the latest episode of "A Giant Issue" podcast, host Coach Gene Clemons addressed the tumultuous reactions surrounding New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones and offered a
measured perspective on the team's current 2-4 record.

Clemons noted the drastic swings in fan sentiment towards Jones, noting how opinions have rapidly shifted from calls for benching to praise as a long-term solution, all often based on single-game performances. 

Clemons then emphasized the importance of context when assessing Jones's performance, noting other factors beyond any quarterback’s play. Clemons also weighs in on whether the Giants should bench Jones for either of the backup quarterbacks and whether making such a switch would be productive. 

In addition to discussing the quarterback, Clemons praised the Giants’ defense for its high level of play, suggesting that with more consistent offensive play, the team could be genuinely competitive.

Clemons concludes by challenging the front office, coaching staff, and players to find ways to enhance their performance. He suggests that even modest improvements in offensive play, combined with the strong defensive showings, could keep the Giants in contention.

