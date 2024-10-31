Giants Country

A Giant Issue Podcast: Smoke Signals Rising 

Coach Gene Clemons breaks down concerning patterns in the Giants' Monday night's loss.

Patricia Traina

Oct 28, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) looks to pass against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium.
Oct 28, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) looks to pass against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
In his latest "A Giant Issue" podcast episode, Coach Gene Clemons provided an in-depth analysis of the New York Giants' Monday night loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, highlighting both concerning trends and positive developments within the team.

Clemons emphasized that while the final score told one story, the defensive unit demonstrated its potential despite missing key personnel. The defensive performance, which held the Steelers scoreless for significant portions of the game, suggested capability well above what the team's record might indicate.

However, the offensive struggles remained a focal point of discussion. Clemons delved into various aspects of the team's offensive approach, from personnel decisions to play-calling strategies, offering his perspective on where adjustments might be needed.

The podcast also featured analysis of several individual performances, including detailed observations about the offensive line's evolving situation and the team's younger players' ongoing development.

Clemons, drawing from his coaching background, provided particular insight into the technical aspects of the game that casual observers might have missed while maintaining his characteristic balanced approach to analysis.

Fans interested in hearing the complete breakdown can find the full episode on all major podcast platforms or visit New York Giants on SI's YouTube channel.

