A Giant Issue Podcast: The Giants are Joe Schoen's Team!
After a revealing episode 3 of "Hard Knocks," Coach Gene Clemons explains why he is now confident in saying that this is Joe Schoen's team.
On today's episode of the "A Giant Issue" podcast, Coach Gene Clemons reacts to Episode 3 of Hard Knocks: Offseason with the New York Giants. He talks about how general manager Joe Schoen views positional value, how he has mastered the art of shaping his narratives, and how he has been seemingly a lone wolf in many of these decisions.
About A Giant Issue podcast
Join Giants on SI analyst Coach Gene Clemons Monday-Friday for A Giant Issue podcast, covering the biggest issues surrounding the New York Giants. Clemons will be joined by members of the Giants media, content creators from Big Blue Nation around the globe, and fans who are passionate about the Giants. A Giant Issue podcast is available wherever you find podcasts and on the Giants On SI YouTube channel.
