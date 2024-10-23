Giants Country

"A Giant Issue" Podcast: Unintentional Sabotage

In the latest episode of "A Giant Issue," Coach Gene Clemons breaks down the Giants' offensive line struggles and questions the decision-making at the top.

Kelsey Tucker

Oct 20, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) hands the ball off to running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. (29) during the second half against the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium.
Oct 20, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) hands the ball off to running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. (29) during the second half against the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

In the latest episode of "A Giant Issue" podcast, host Coach Gene Clemons dove into the New York Giants' offensive line woes against the Philadelphia Eagles, specifically questioning the decision to start Joshua Ezeudu at left tackle in Andrew Thomas's absence – a move he termed "unintentional sabotage."

Clemons challenged popular narratives surrounding Evan Neal's development, pointing to Neal's college career and success on the left side of the line. He questioned why Neal wasn't considered for the left tackle position, suggesting that the coaching staff might be limiting the young lineman's potential by not exploring all options.

The discussion took an interesting turn when Saquon Barkley's 176-yard performance against his former team was addressed. Clemons didn't hold back, suggesting this outcome reflected deeper issues within the Giants' front office and their evaluation process. "Reap the benefits, or excuse me, see the consequences of your actions," Clemons noted during the episode.

The episode concluded with a critical examination of the Joe Schoen-Brian Daboll partnership and its impact on roster decisions. For Clemons's complete analysis and film study insights, find "A Giant Issue" on the New York Giants on SI YouTube channel or wherever you get your podcasts.

For More New York Giants Coverage

Published
Kelsey Tucker
KELSEY TUCKER

Kelsey Tucker is a sports writer and marketing professional with extensive experience in the NFL and broader sports industry. Currently a Sports Marketing Associate at Optimal Sports Management, she drives marketing campaigns and client partnerships for NFL and NCAA clients. As a former writer for Pinstripe Alley and The Nats Report, Kelsey excelled at creating game recaps and sports features that boosted engagement and readership. With a lifelong love of the New York Football Giants, a BFA in Writing from SCAD, and additional certifications in Sports Marketing, Kelsey brings a strong blend of storytelling and marketing expertise to her work on Sports Illustrated.

Home/LOCKEDON GIANTS