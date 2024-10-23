"A Giant Issue" Podcast: Unintentional Sabotage
In the latest episode of "A Giant Issue" podcast, host Coach Gene Clemons dove into the New York Giants' offensive line woes against the Philadelphia Eagles, specifically questioning the decision to start Joshua Ezeudu at left tackle in Andrew Thomas's absence – a move he termed "unintentional sabotage."
Clemons challenged popular narratives surrounding Evan Neal's development, pointing to Neal's college career and success on the left side of the line. He questioned why Neal wasn't considered for the left tackle position, suggesting that the coaching staff might be limiting the young lineman's potential by not exploring all options.
The discussion took an interesting turn when Saquon Barkley's 176-yard performance against his former team was addressed. Clemons didn't hold back, suggesting this outcome reflected deeper issues within the Giants' front office and their evaluation process. "Reap the benefits, or excuse me, see the consequences of your actions," Clemons noted during the episode.
The episode concluded with a critical examination of the Joe Schoen-Brian Daboll partnership and its impact on roster decisions. For Clemons's complete analysis and film study insights, find "A Giant Issue" on the New York Giants on SI YouTube channel or wherever you get your podcasts.