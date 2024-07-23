A Giant Issue Podcast: Who Is the New York Giants' Number One?
Who is the Giants' most indispensable player? Coach Gene Clemons makes a case for the two top vote-getters in the "New York Giants OnSI" editorial team's recent poll.
On today's episode of A Giant Issue, Coach Gene Clemons reviews the top two players from the New York Giants On SI "Most Indispensable Player" series. Of the top two vote-getters, left tackle Andrew Thomas and defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence II, which is truly the one player the Giants cannot be without?
- Honorable Mention (OLB Brian Burns)
- No. 7: WR Malik Nabers
- No. 6: CB Deonte Banks
- No. 5: OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux
- No. 4: QB Daniel Jones
- No. 3: ILB Bobby Okereke
- No. 2: LT Andrew Thomas
- No. 1: IDL Dexter Lawrence II
