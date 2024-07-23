Giants Country

A Giant Issue Podcast: Who Is the New York Giants' Number One?

Who is the Giants' most indispensable player? Coach Gene Clemons makes a case for the two top vote-getters in the "New York Giants OnSI" editorial team's recent poll.

Nov 19, 2023; Landover, Maryland, USA; New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II (97) celebrates after a sack against the Washington Commanders during the second quarter at FedExField.
Nov 19, 2023; Landover, Maryland, USA; New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II (97) celebrates after a sack against the Washington Commanders during the second quarter at FedExField. / Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
On today's episode of A Giant Issue, Coach Gene Clemons reviews the top two players from the New York Giants On SI "Most Indispensable Player" series. Of the top two vote-getters, left tackle Andrew Thomas and defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence II, which is truly the one player the Giants cannot be without?

Be sure to let us know what you think by voting in our X/Twitter poll...

..and be sure to check out how the editorial team voted, including why we made the picks we did.

