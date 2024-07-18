Giants Country

A Giant Issue Podcast: Why is Daniel Jones So Polarizing?

Taking a deep dive into why Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is such a polarizing figure.

Gene Clemons

East Rutherford, NJ -- June 11, 2024 -- Daniel Jones and head coach Brian Daboll at the NY Giants Mandatory Minicamp at their practice facility in East Rutherford, NJ.
East Rutherford, NJ -- June 11, 2024 -- Daniel Jones and head coach Brian Daboll at the NY Giants Mandatory Minicamp at their practice facility in East Rutherford, NJ. / Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA
Why is New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones one of the most polarizing figures the Giants have had in quite some time? Coach Gene Clemons and special guest/Giants content creator Big Dash Knows tackle that topic on today’s “A Giant Issue” podcast, looking at the reception Jones has received from Giants fans from the time he was drafted sixth overall in 2018 until now. They look at Jones’s full body of work and how Big Blue Nation has gone back and forth on how they feel about the former Duke quarterback.  

About A Giant Issue podcast

Join Giants on SI analyst Coach Gene Clemons Monday-Friday for A Giant Issue podcast, covering the biggest issues surrounding the New York Giants. A Giant Issue podcast is available wherever you find podcasts and on the Giants On SI YouTube channel.

GENE CLEMONS

Gene "Coach" Clemons has been involved with the game of football for 30 years as a player, coach, evaluator, and journalist.  Clemons has spent time writing for the Worcester Telegram and Gazette, Bridgton News, Urbana Daily Citizen, Macon Telegraph and footballgameplan.com.  He has a YouTube channel called "Coach Gene Clemons" where you can find his popular "X&O The Joes" series as well as other football related content. 

