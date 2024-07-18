A Giant Issue Podcast: Why is Daniel Jones So Polarizing?
Why is New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones one of the most polarizing figures the Giants have had in quite some time? Coach Gene Clemons and special guest/Giants content creator Big Dash Knows tackle that topic on today’s “A Giant Issue” podcast, looking at the reception Jones has received from Giants fans from the time he was drafted sixth overall in 2018 until now. They look at Jones’s full body of work and how Big Blue Nation has gone back and forth on how they feel about the former Duke quarterback.
About A Giant Issue podcast
Join Giants on SI analyst Coach Gene Clemons Monday-Friday for A Giant Issue podcast, covering the biggest issues surrounding the New York Giants. A Giant Issue podcast is available wherever you find podcasts and on the Giants On SI YouTube channel.