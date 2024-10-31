Giants Country

Big Blue Breakdown: How Can New York Giants Get First Home Win of 2024 Season?

The New York Giants, in search of their first win at home this season, host the Washington Commanders on Sunday.

Paul Dottino

Oct 28, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (1) warms up before playing the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
Oct 28, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (1) warms up before playing the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
How can the New York Giants turn around their fortunes against the NFC East-leading Washington Commanders? They were in a position to beat their rivals in Week 2 but found a way to lose ... as has been the case for much of this season.

The Commanders walked away with a 21-18 home victory on a day that began with the Giants losing Graham Gano to a hamstring injury when he tried to track down Austin Ekeler on the opening kickoff return. Punter Jamie Gillan missed his first extra point, and the Giants went without a kicker for the rest of the game.

Austin Seibert kicked seven field goals, including the game-ending winner from 30, after the Giants' Malik Nabers dropped a fourth-down pass that would have moved the chains inside the Washington 20 with 2:04 to play.

Paul Dottino
PAUL DOTTINO

