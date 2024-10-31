Big Blue Breakdown: How Can New York Giants Get First Home Win of 2024 Season?
How can the New York Giants turn around their fortunes against the NFC East-leading Washington Commanders? They were in a position to beat their rivals in Week 2 but found a way to lose ... as has been the case for much of this season.
The Commanders walked away with a 21-18 home victory on a day that began with the Giants losing Graham Gano to a hamstring injury when he tried to track down Austin Ekeler on the opening kickoff return. Punter Jamie Gillan missed his first extra point, and the Giants went without a kicker for the rest of the game.
Austin Seibert kicked seven field goals, including the game-ending winner from 30, after the Giants' Malik Nabers dropped a fourth-down pass that would have moved the chains inside the Washington 20 with 2:04 to play.