Giants Country

Big Blue Breakdown Live: Giants-Steelers Preview

The New York Giants look to snap a very long and unique streak when they visit Pittsburgh on Monday night.

Paul Dottino

Oct 20, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Kenneth Gainwell (14) is tackled by New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II (97) and safety Jason Pinnock (27) during the first half at MetLife Stadium.
Oct 20, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Kenneth Gainwell (14) is tackled by New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II (97) and safety Jason Pinnock (27) during the first half at MetLife Stadium. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
In this story:

How can the New York Giants turn around their season and what specifically needs to be done if they are going to make it happen against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football

Remember, the Giants were the last team to win a Monday night game in Pittsburgh—that stretch goes back 21 games to 1991.

These two teams looked as if they were going in opposite directions last weekend. The Giants were badly beaten by the Philadelphia Eagles, 28-3, while Russell Wilson looked like his old self as the Steelers battered the New York Jets, 37-15.

Published
Paul Dottino
PAUL DOTTINO

Home/LOCKEDON GIANTS