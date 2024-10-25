Big Blue Breakdown Live: Giants-Steelers Preview
The New York Giants look to snap a very long and unique streak when they visit Pittsburgh on Monday night.
How can the New York Giants turn around their season and what specifically needs to be done if they are going to make it happen against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football?
Remember, the Giants were the last team to win a Monday night game in Pittsburgh—that stretch goes back 21 games to 1991.
These two teams looked as if they were going in opposite directions last weekend. The Giants were badly beaten by the Philadelphia Eagles, 28-3, while Russell Wilson looked like his old self as the Steelers battered the New York Jets, 37-15.
