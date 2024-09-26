Giants Country

Big Blue Breakdown Live: New York Giants - Dallas Cowboys Preview

What are the three key matchups to watch in the Giants' Week 4 game against the Dallas Cowboys? That and more!

Paul Dottino

Sep 15, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders running back Austin Ekeler (30) is tackled by New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II (97) during the fourth quarter at Commanders Field. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images
Sep 15, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders running back Austin Ekeler (30) is tackled by New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II (97) during the fourth quarter at Commanders Field. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images / Peter Casey-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Giants spent the offseason attempting to close the gap on Dallas and Philadelphia. They will get their first big chance to show how their efforts paid off in this Week 4 matchup against Dak Prescott and Co.

Head Coach Brian Daboll's team appears to have formulated an identity over the past two weeks - it includes an assertive quarterback and a strong performance in the trenches along both lines of scrimmage. How will those items impact their attempt to end a six-game losing streak in this rivalry?

Find out on the latest episode of the Big Blue Breakdown podcast.

Published
Paul Dottino

PAUL DOTTINO

Home/LOCKEDON GIANTS