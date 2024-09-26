Big Blue Breakdown Live: New York Giants - Dallas Cowboys Preview
What are the three key matchups to watch in the Giants' Week 4 game against the Dallas Cowboys? That and more!
The Giants spent the offseason attempting to close the gap on Dallas and Philadelphia. They will get their first big chance to show how their efforts paid off in this Week 4 matchup against Dak Prescott and Co.
Head Coach Brian Daboll's team appears to have formulated an identity over the past two weeks - it includes an assertive quarterback and a strong performance in the trenches along both lines of scrimmage. How will those items impact their attempt to end a six-game losing streak in this rivalry?
Find out on the latest episode of the Big Blue Breakdown podcast.
