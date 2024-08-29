Big Blue Breakdown Podcast: Examining New York Giants Roster Reset
New York Giants veteran beat reporter Paul Dottino brings you up to speed on the Giants' 53-man roster cuts and tweaks made.
The New York Giants' initial 53-man roster was set on Tuesday, but the team has begun tweaking it with waiver wire additions and other moves. Veteran New York Giants beat reporter Paul Dottino breaks down all the moves and answers fans' questions about the state of the team, as well as much more on the Big Blue Breakdown podcast.
