Big Blue Breakdown Podcast: Examining New York Giants Roster Reset

New York Giants veteran beat reporter Paul Dottino brings you up to speed on the Giants' 53-man roster cuts and tweaks made.

Jul 24, 2024; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen (left) and head coach Brian Dabol talks to media before the start of training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Facility.
Jul 24, 2024; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen (left) and head coach Brian Dabol talks to media before the start of training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Facility. / Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
The New York Giants' initial 53-man roster was set on Tuesday, but the team has begun tweaking it with waiver wire additions and other moves. Veteran New York Giants beat reporter Paul Dottino breaks down all the moves and answers fans' questions about the state of the team, as well as much more on the Big Blue Breakdown podcast.

