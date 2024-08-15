Giants Country

Big Blue Breakdown Live: New York Giants Set to take on the Houston Texans

Saturday's preseason game will be the first game action for quarterback Daniel Jones, who is coming off a torn ACL suffered nine months ago.

East Rutherford, NJ -- August 1, 2024 -- Quarterback, Daniel Jones during practice today at training camp for the New York Giants. / Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK
New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll is likely to get a good look at most of his starters in Saturday afternoon's preseason game against the Houston Texans. Daniel Jones, who has been removed from ACL surgery for nine months, will be among those who get to take their first game snaps of the summer.

New York Giants beat reporter Paul Dottino, host of the Big Blue Breakdown podcast, looked at the Giants' potential personnel plans for their preseason game against the Houston Texans. Plus, he answered fan-submitted questions as part of his weekly livestream program.

