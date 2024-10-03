Giants Country

Big Blue Breakdown Live: New York Giants vs. Seattle Preview

Veteran New York Giants beat reporter Paul Dottino previewed the Giants' Week 5 game against Seattle and what they are potentially up against.

Nov 26, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Jalin Hyatt (13) makes a catch in front of New England Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson (29) and safety Jabrill Peppers (5) during the second half at MetLife Stadium. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
The Giants may be without rookie receiver Malik Nabers, who is in concussion protocol. This means that second-year receiver Jalin Hyatt will need to step up. The team's running game is also wounded, with Devin Singletary missing Wednesday's practice with a sore groin.

Seattle's got its own injury list to worry about. Starting DT Byron Murphy and LB Boye Mafe were among the four players held off of their walk-thru session. Six other starters (four on defense, two on offense) were listed as limited.

We discussed all that and more, including listener questions on the latest Big Blue Breakdown podcast episode.

