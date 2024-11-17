Giants Country

Big Blue Breakdown Live Podcast: Changes New York Giants Must Address

The Giants want to finish the 2024 season strong. What changes are needed to do that? We explore this on a special Big Blue Breakdown podcast.

Members of the NY Giants run onto the field to start the game between the New York Giants and the Washington Commanders at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024. / Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
What are some of the elements the New York Giants are looking at during their bye week? What does analysis of several key statistical categories reveal about the elements that have either fared well or contributed to the club's disappointing record?

Big Blue Breakdown host Paul Dottino is back with a special mid-day livestream as we get up to date on the latest reports and thoughts about the direction of the Giants for the rest of this season.

You may be surprised when you discover some areas in which the team has fared much better than the team's record would indicate. Then again, a few significant statistics point to sore spots that the club will try to address this week.

