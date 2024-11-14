Giants Country

Big Blue Breakdown Live! Podcast: Giants Reset at the Bye

The Giants are looking to steady their ship over the last seven games.

Paul Dottino

Jul 24, 2024; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen (left) and head coach Brian Dabol talks to media before the start of training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Just how did the New York Giants get to 2-8? How many of the negative factors could have been avoided? And what are some things that went right as they seek improvement?

The New York Giants are back in the lab, examining what went wrong in the past ten games and what, if anything, can be done to fix it in the future.

Big Blue Breakdown host Paul Dottino looks at all that, answers questions, and sifts through the fans' comments from the weekly live show.

Paul Dottino
