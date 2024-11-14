Big Blue Breakdown Live! Podcast: Giants Reset at the Bye
The Giants are looking to steady their ship over the last seven games.
Just how did the New York Giants get to 2-8? How many of the negative factors could have been avoided? And what are some things that went right as they seek improvement?
The New York Giants are back in the lab, examining what went wrong in the past ten games and what, if anything, can be done to fix it in the future.
Big Blue Breakdown host Paul Dottino looks at all that, answers questions, and sifts through the fans' comments from the weekly live show.
