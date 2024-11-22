Big Blue Breakdown Live: The Stretch Run
How high is Tommy DeVito's ceiling now that he's the New York Giants' starting quarterback? What do he and his teammates have to prove over the final seven games of what has been a very frustrating season? How many more games will they win?
Daniel Jones lost his job as the starter, and "Jersey Guy" Tommy DeVito, who went 3-3 last season, will get the call against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Coach Brian Daboll would not commit to anything further, but DeVito is in a position to enhance his status going into next season. The signs point to the team moving on from Jones, and veteran backup Drew Lock is operating on a one-year contract.
Big Blue Breakdown host Paul Dottino looks at the latest Giants happenings and their potential impact moving forward. He also responds to questions and comments from the fans.