Big Blue Breakdown LIve with Paul Dottino: New York Giants seeking answers
What are some of the biggest questions the New York Giants are facing and what are some of the possible answers over the final six games of the schedule? First, they've got to halt their six-game losing streak.
The New York Giants continue to struggle through the 2024 season. What are some of the biggest questions they are facing, and what are some possible answers to the final six games of the schedule?
How can they gain something positive from the homestretch before heading into the offseason to build a stronger foundation for next year?
How can the Giants gain something positive out of the homestretch before they head into the offseason as they try to build a stronger foundation for next year?
Big Blue Breakdown host Paul Dottino covers all that and responds to fans' questions and comments.
