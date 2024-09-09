Big Blue Breakdown: New York Giants Game balls and Gassers from Week 1
Veteran beat reporter Paul Dottino identifies the key positives and negatives for the Giants' three units - offense, defense and special teams.
In this story:
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones threw for 186 yards and two interceptions, including a Pick-6, and was sacked five times as the Giants fell to the Minnesota Vikings, 28-6, during the season opener for both teams at MetLife Stadium.
Veteran beat reporter Paul Dottino has your game balls and gassers from that game.
Published |Modified