Big Blue Breakdown: New York Giants Game balls and Gassers from Week 1

Veteran beat reporter Paul Dottino identifies the key positives and negatives for the Giants' three units - offense, defense and special teams.

Sep 8, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) signals during the first half against the Minnesota Vikings at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones threw for 186 yards and two interceptions, including a Pick-6, and was sacked five times as the Giants fell to the Minnesota Vikings, 28-6, during the season opener for both teams at MetLife Stadium.

Veteran beat reporter Paul Dottino has your game balls and gassers from that game.

