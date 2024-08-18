Big Blue Breakdown: New York Giants-Houston Texans, Game Balls and Gassers
Paul Dottino of the Big Blue Breakdown podcast hands out game balls and gasser following the Giant's 28-10 preseason loss to the Houston Texans.
In this story:
The New York Giants dropped a 28-10 preseason game to the Houston Texans in a contest in which there was a lot of good and some bad mixed in.
Quarterback Daniel Jones returned from a torn ACL for his first live game action in nine months and got off to a slow start before finishing on a positive note, but the Giants committed five turnovers (two by Jones) and were shut out in scoring in three of the four quarters,
Big Blue Breakdown podcast host Paul Dottino identifies the key positives and negatives for each of the team's three units - offense, defense and special teams.
Published