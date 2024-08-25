Big Blue Breakdown: New York Giants-New York Jets, Game balls and Gassers
Host Paul Dottino identifies the key positives and negatives for each of the team's three units - offense, defense and special teams.
New York Giants rookie linebacker K.J. Cloyd had a game-high 16 tackles, but the Giants' offense was limited to 199 total yards during a 10-6 loss to the New York Jets in both teams' preseason finale at MetLife Stadium. Big Blue Breakdown host Paul Dottino identifies the key positives and negatives for each of the team's three units - offense, defense, and special teams.
