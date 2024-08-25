Giants Country

Big Blue Breakdown: New York Giants-New York Jets, Game balls and Gassers

Host Paul Dottino identifies the key positives and negatives for each of the team's three units - offense, defense and special teams.

East Rutherford, NJ -- August 24, 2024 -- Quarterback, Tommy DeVito of the Giants in the first half. The New York Giants and New York Jets meet at MetLife Stadium in the final preseason game of the 2024 season for both teams. / Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK
New York Giants rookie linebacker K.J. Cloyd had a game-high 16 tackles, but the Giants' offense was limited to 199 total yards during a 10-6 loss to the New York Jets in both teams' preseason finale at MetLife Stadium. Big Blue Breakdown host Paul Dottino identifies the key positives and negatives for each of the team's three units - offense, defense, and special teams.

