Big Blue Breakdown: New York Giants-Philadelphia Eagles Preview

The Giants offensive line is among the biggest storylines ahead of this weekend's game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Paul Dottino

Aug 24, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants offensive tackle Andrew Thomas (78) walks off the field following the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images
What are the New York Giants' options to reconfigure their offensive line without the injured LT Andrew Thomas and will it be enough to beat the NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles this weekend?

Host Paul Dottino contemplates the answer while taking calls and chats from the fans in discussing the state of the Giants and a preview of the upcoming game.

