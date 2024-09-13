Giants Country

Big Blue Breakdown: New York Giants' Three Key Matchups vs. the Commanders

The New York Giant can escape with a win on Sunday against the Washington Commanders if they can win these matchups.

Paul Dottino

Sep 8, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) warms up before a game against the Minnesota Vikings at MetLife Stadium.
Sep 8, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) warms up before a game against the Minnesota Vikings at MetLife Stadium. / John Jones-Imagn Images
In this story:

Veteran Giants beat reporter Paul Dottino examines the week's news and offers his three Keys Matchups to Watch as the New York Giants and Washington Commanders get set for Sunday's game at Northwest Stadium at MetLife Stadium. Each team is coming off a disappointing loss in their season opener.

Published
Paul Dottino

PAUL DOTTINO

Home/LOCKEDON GIANTS