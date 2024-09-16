Giants Country

Big Blue Breakdown: New York Giants' Week 2 Game Balls and Gassers

Big Blue Breakdown podcast host Paul Dottino has your game balls and gassers from the Giants' Week 2 loss to the Commanders.

Paul Dottino

Sep 15, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (1) reaches for a first down during the fourth quarter against the Washington Commanders at Commanders Field.
Sep 15, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (1) reaches for a first down during the fourth quarter against the Washington Commanders at Commanders Field. / Peter Casey-Imagn Images
New York Giants receiver Malik Nabers caught ten passes for 127 yards and a TD but also had a key fourth-down drop as the Washington Commanders used a last-second field goal to beat the Giants, 21-18, at Northwest Stadium.

Big Blue Breakdown podcast Host Paul Dottino identifies the key positives and negatives for the Giants' offense, defense, and special teams.

