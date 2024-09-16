Big Blue Breakdown: New York Giants' Week 2 Game Balls and Gassers
Big Blue Breakdown podcast host Paul Dottino has your game balls and gassers from the Giants' Week 2 loss to the Commanders.
New York Giants receiver Malik Nabers caught ten passes for 127 yards and a TD but also had a key fourth-down drop as the Washington Commanders used a last-second field goal to beat the Giants, 21-18, at Northwest Stadium.
Big Blue Breakdown podcast Host Paul Dottino identifies the key positives and negatives for the Giants' offense, defense, and special teams.
