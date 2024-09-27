Big Blue Breakdown: New York Giants Week 4 Game Balls and Gassers
How did the New York Giants find a way to lose their seventh straight game in this NFC East rivalry? They got another 100-yard effort out of Malik Nabers and put themselves in position to win during the fourth quarter of this 20-15 tussle - and fell to the Dallas Cowboys for the 14th time in the past 15 meetings.
New York Giants WR Malik Nabers caught a season-high 12 passes for 115 yards, but the New York Giants fell too short to the Dallas Cowboys for the seventh time in a row, 20-15, at MetLife Stadium. The Giants have dropped 14 of the past 15 games in the NFC East rivalry.
Greg Joseph made all five of his field goal attempts, but the Giants went 0-for-2 in the red zone and produced just 25 yards on 24 carries.
Daniel Jones finished 29-of-40 for 281 yards and threw a desperation interception in the final seconds.
Big Blue Breakdown host Paul Dottino identifies the key positives and negatives for the Giants' three units - offense, defense, and special teams.