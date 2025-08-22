Giants Country

Big Blue Breakdown: NY Giants Final Auditions Go Well

But strong performance in the preseason finale still leaves the team with some very difficult roster decisions to make.

Paul Dottino

Aug 21, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) drops back to pass during the first half against the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium.
Aug 21, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) drops back to pass during the first half against the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
An impressive and undefeated preseason has left the New York Giants with some very difficult roster decisions, and the 42-10 win over New England in the preseason finale did not solve all of them.

On this edition of the Big Blue Breakdown podcast, we take a look at the dominant victory, highlighting standout showings from players fighting for some of the final roster spots. 

Quarterback Tommy DeVito, tight end Greg Dulcich, and receiver Gunnar Olszewski all made strong cases for themselves, regardless of whether or not they make the Giants' 53-man roster, as general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll begin the process to trim the roster from 90 to 53 players.

We'll break down the highs and lows from a night where backups and roster hopefuls took center stage, discuss key injuries, and weigh the implications for the Giants’ depth chart. 

Paul Dottino
PAUL DOTTINO

Paul Dottino is an Emmy-award-winning broadcaster who has been a host/reporter on the New York Giants broadcast team since 2009. He has worked on the New York Giants beat for several electronic and print media outlets since 1983, with various roles at NFL Network, WFAN-AM, ESPN New York, WOR-AM, WNEW-AM, and The (N.J.) Record. During that time, he also has been a radio play-by-play voice for New York Giants preseason games and a TV play-by-play voice for Division I college football/basketball/baseball games carried by many national and regional cable outlets, including CBS Sports Network, FS1, YES, MSG, ESPN+, and SNY.

