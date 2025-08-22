Big Blue Breakdown: NY Giants Final Auditions Go Well
An impressive and undefeated preseason has left the New York Giants with some very difficult roster decisions, and the 42-10 win over New England in the preseason finale did not solve all of them.
On this edition of the Big Blue Breakdown podcast, we take a look at the dominant victory, highlighting standout showings from players fighting for some of the final roster spots.
Quarterback Tommy DeVito, tight end Greg Dulcich, and receiver Gunnar Olszewski all made strong cases for themselves, regardless of whether or not they make the Giants' 53-man roster, as general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll begin the process to trim the roster from 90 to 53 players.
We'll break down the highs and lows from a night where backups and roster hopefuls took center stage, discuss key injuries, and weigh the implications for the Giants’ depth chart.
