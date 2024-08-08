Big Blue Breakdown: Previewing the New York Giants vs. Detroit Lions Preseason Opener
Host Paul Dottino reviews where the New York Giants stand after two days of joint practices with the Detroit Lions ahead of their preseason opener.
New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll has said one of his key priorities will be to see how things function during the game, given that he will be calling plays for the first time since he joined the team.
He also explained that he plans for assistant coach/offensive coordinator Mike Kafka to remain upstairs in the press box during the game, as was the case during the first two years of Daboll's coaching tenure.
Some of the more interesting battles the Giants will be watching will occur along the offensive line, at running back, on the defensive line, and in the secondary. We cover all that on the latest episode of the Big Blue Breakdown podcast, hosted by Giants WFAN reporter Paul Dottino.
