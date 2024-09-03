Big Blue Breakdown: "The Real 53" for New York Giants' Week 1 Season Opener
Veteran Giants beat reporter Paul Dottino breaks down the Giants' 53-man roster they'll take into their Week 1 season opener against the Minnesota Vikings.
In this story:
The New York Giants have decided on their "Real 53" players as they set their roster to begin practice in preparation for the regular season opener against the Minnesota Vikings. Veteran Giants beat reporter Paul Dottino breaks it down by position on the Big Blue Breakdown podcast.
Veteran New York Giants beat reporter and Giants broadcast team Paul Dottino hosts the new Big Blue Breakdown podcast, part of the New York Giants On SI podcast family.
Published