Giants Country

Can Giants Afford Matthew Stafford? A Giant Issue Podcast

The Giants have been linked to Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford. But would the cost be worth it?

Patricia Traina

Jan 13, 2025; Glendale, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) against the Minnesota Vikings during an NFC wild card game at State Farm Stadium.
Jan 13, 2025; Glendale, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) against the Minnesota Vikings during an NFC wild card game at State Farm Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Giants are believed to be heavily interested in acquiring Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford if he and the Rams cannot agree on a revised deal.

But would such a move really make the best sense for the Giants not just from a cost perspective but also from a fit perspective? 

Coach Gene Clemons, host of “A Giant Issue” podcast, takes a deep dive into this whole issue. He looks at Stafford's career, highlighting his age, injury history, and inconsistent performance.

He also explores alternatives like Jameis Winston and Russell Wilson, emphasizing the importance of a cap-friendly quarterback solution. The episode also assesses the Giants' roster, focusing on building through the draft and avoiding costly veteran contracts.

Would it be worth it to the Giants, or is the cost of acquiring Stafford more than the Giants and Giants fans realize?

More New York Giants Coverage

New York Giants On SI Social Media

Published
Patricia Traina
PATRICIA TRAINA

Patricia Traina has covered the New York Giants for 30+ seasons, and her work has appeared in multiple media outlets, including The Athletic, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and the Sports Illustrated media group. As a credentialed New York Giants press corps member, Patricia has also covered five Super Bowls (three featuring the Giants), the annual NFL draft, and the NFL Scouting Combine. She is the author of The Big 50: The Men and Moments that Made the New York Giants. In addition to her work with New York Giants On SI, Patricia hosts the Locked On Giants podcast. Patricia is also a member of the Pro Football Writers of America and the Football Writers Association of America.

Home/LOCKEDON GIANTS