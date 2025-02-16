Can Giants Afford Matthew Stafford? A Giant Issue Podcast
The New York Giants are believed to be heavily interested in acquiring Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford if he and the Rams cannot agree on a revised deal.
But would such a move really make the best sense for the Giants not just from a cost perspective but also from a fit perspective?
Coach Gene Clemons, host of “A Giant Issue” podcast, takes a deep dive into this whole issue. He looks at Stafford's career, highlighting his age, injury history, and inconsistent performance.
He also explores alternatives like Jameis Winston and Russell Wilson, emphasizing the importance of a cap-friendly quarterback solution. The episode also assesses the Giants' roster, focusing on building through the draft and avoiding costly veteran contracts.
Would it be worth it to the Giants, or is the cost of acquiring Stafford more than the Giants and Giants fans realize?