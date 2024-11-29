Giants Country

Dallas Cowboys 27, New York Giants 20: Game Balls and Gassers

There are only so many mistakes a team can overcome in one game, and the Giants made quite a few against one of their NFC East rivals.

Nov 28, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; New York Giants quarterback Drew Lock (2) throws a pass against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half at AT&T Stadium.
Nov 28, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; New York Giants quarterback Drew Lock (2) throws a pass against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half at AT&T Stadium. / Chris Jones-Imagn Images
No matter how hard the New York Giants tried, their costly mistakes piled up again, resulting in their seventh consecutive defeat, a 27-20 road loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving.

Cowboys LB DeMarvion Overshown returned an interception 23 yards for a second-quarter touchdown and LB Erik Kendricks strip-sack/fumble recovery of Drew Lock set up a third-quarter TD, creating a two-score lead the Giants never could overcome.

The Giants went into the fourth quarter down, 27-10, and responded with a field goal before Lock's 8-yard TD scramble with 2:18 to play. But Dallas was able to run out the clock to secure the victory.

