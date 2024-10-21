Eagles 28, New York Giants 3: Game Balls and Gassers
The New York Giants offense never got on track. The defense tried to keep the game within reach for a half. How much actually went right for the New York Giants on a day when almost everything went wrong in their 28-3 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles?
Quarterback Daniel Jones passed for 99 yards and was pulled early in the fourth quarter as the New York Giants finished with just 119 yards of total offense in a 28-3 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium.
The offense never got on track, taking eight sacks over less than 25 minutes of possession.
Former Giants RB Saquon Barkley carried 17 times for 176 yards and a touchdown, including runs of 55, 41, and 38 yards for the Eagles (4-2), who grabbed a 14-3 halftime lead and were never threatened.
The Giants (2-5) got five tackles and two sacks from NFL sack leader Dexter Lawrence.
Big Blue Breakdown host Paul Dottino examines the ups and downs of Big Blue's performance.