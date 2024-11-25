Giants Country

Game balls and Gassers: Buccaneers 30, New York Giants 7

How did the New York Giants' plans to rebound after their bye week go awry?

East Rutherford, NJ -- November 24, 2024 -- Vita Vea of Tampa Bay chases Tommy DeVito of the Giants in the first half as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers came to MetLife Stadium to play the New York Giants.
East Rutherford, NJ -- November 24, 2024 -- Vita Vea of Tampa Bay chases Tommy DeVito of the Giants in the first half as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers came to MetLife Stadium to play the New York Giants.
There was no spark this time. In fact, the New York Giants slogged through one of their ugliest performances of the season in falling to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 30-7, at MetLife Stadium. 

The Giants (2-9) extended their losing streak to six and remain winless in six tries at home this season. This game represented opponent season-highs for points, total offense, passing yardage, and first downs.

QB Tommy DeVito, making his first start of the year,  was limited to 3-of-5 passing for 31 yards during the first half as the Bucs built a 23-0 lead.

Big Blue Breakdown host Paul Dottino examines the ups and downs of Big Blue's performance. 

