Game balls and Gassers: Buccaneers 30, New York Giants 7
How did the New York Giants' plans to rebound after their bye week go awry?
In this story:
There was no spark this time. In fact, the New York Giants slogged through one of their ugliest performances of the season in falling to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 30-7, at MetLife Stadium.
The Giants (2-9) extended their losing streak to six and remain winless in six tries at home this season. This game represented opponent season-highs for points, total offense, passing yardage, and first downs.
QB Tommy DeVito, making his first start of the year, was limited to 3-of-5 passing for 31 yards during the first half as the Bucs built a 23-0 lead.
Big Blue Breakdown host Paul Dottino examines the ups and downs of Big Blue's performance.
