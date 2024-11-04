Game Balls and Gassers from New York Giants 27-22 Loss to Washington
In a bizarre turn of events, the New York Giants offense produced one of its most efficient performances of the season. So how did things go wrong?
The tables turned this time, but the New York Giants remained on the short end of the stick in a 27-22 loss to the Washington Commanders at MetLife Stadium.
Daniel Jones went 20-26 for 174 yards, threw for two touchdowns, and ran for another as the Giants reached the 20-point plateau for just the third time this season. But the Commanders bruised the defense for 149 rushing yards and five big plays, including a 42-yard pass that allowed them to milk the final 2:48 off the clock.
Big Blue Breakdown host Paul Dottino examines the ups and downs of Big Blue's performance.
