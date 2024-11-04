Giants Country

Game Balls and Gassers from New York Giants 27-22 Loss to Washington

In a bizarre turn of events, the New York Giants offense produced one of its most efficient performances of the season. So how did things go wrong?

Paul Dottino

Nov 3, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll reacts to an offensive pass interference call negating a Giants touchdown during the second half against the Washington Commanders at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
The tables turned this time, but the New York Giants remained on the short end of the stick in a 27-22 loss to the Washington Commanders at MetLife Stadium.

Daniel Jones went 20-26 for 174 yards, threw for two touchdowns, and ran for another as the Giants reached the 20-point plateau for just the third time this season. But the Commanders bruised the defense for 149 rushing yards and five big plays, including a 42-yard pass that allowed them to milk the final 2:48 off the clock.

Big Blue Breakdown host Paul Dottino examines the ups and downs of Big Blue's performance.

Paul Dottino
PAUL DOTTINO

