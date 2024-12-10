Game Balls and Gassers: Saints 14, New York Giants 11 (Big Blue Breakdown Podcast)
Saints defensive lineman Bryan Bresee blocked Graham Gano's 35-yard field goal attempt with 11 seconds remaining to send the New York Giants to their eighth consecutive defeat, 14-11, at MetLife Stadium.
The Giants (2-11) were flagged 12 times for 112 yards, including a second-quarter holding penalty that wiped out Ihmir Smith-Marsette's 56-yard punt return for a TD and an unnecessary roughness flag that erased a 48-yard field goal early in the fourth.
Quarterback Drew Lock, making his second straight start, rallied the Giants into scoring position three times in the final quarter but settled for Tyrone Tracy's 1-yard TD plunge and conversion pass to Malik Nabers to make it a three-point game with 4:11 left.
