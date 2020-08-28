LockedOn Giants: Blue vs. White Scrimmage Preview

It's not quite a full fledge preseason game, but tonight's Blue vs. White scrimmage is about as close as it will get for head coach Joe Judge's Giants team.

Initially, Judge had planned to split the team into two teams but instead has decided to keep the same format as last week, which is offense vs. defense.

"We explored the possibility of splitting the team into two teams. We felt it was really best for the offensive and defensive coaches and units to get used to the communication that they’re going to have on the sideline together, to keep all the offense and defense together," Judge said adding, "We can still accomplish everything we want to."

Unlike last week which was a little more scripted, Judge will let the team line up and play ball, though he admits there may be some specific scenarios he'll build into the practice.

"At some point, I may want to see a two-minute end of the half, two-minute end of the game, a four-minute situation. I may want to see some low red-zone work if that doesn’t come up," he said. "I have the freedom to kind of flex it and spot the ball at a certain point. But I’m going to start with the mentality that we’re going to go out there and play ball.

"We’re going to simulate this game as much as we can and we’ll let it be natural. Start with a kickoff, kick return, wherever the ball lies, we’re just going to play it from there. It’ll be offense vs. defense. If they go three and out, we punt, we bring out the twos, they go ahead and play."

Ed Valentine of Big Blue View joins me to recap an eventful second week of the Phase three portion of training camp. We then turn our attention to things we're interested in seeing come out of tonight's scrimmage, including how the game-day operations run, how the defense rebounds without safety Xavier McKinney, what special teams look like, and so much more.

And don't forget to check back for a special weekend edition of the LockedOn Giants podcast in which I'll have all observations and nuggets from the scrimmage and much more.