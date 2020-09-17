SI.com
GiantsCountry
LockedOn Giants: Chicago Bears - First Look

Patricia Traina

Week 2 is now upon us and the Giants, still in search of their first regular-season win under new head coach Joe Judge, will head to the Windy City to find it against a Chicago Bears team.

The Bears are basking in the glow of a comeback Week 1 win over the Lions, but in terms of the matchups, both teams are a little more on even ground. 

To help us understand the Bears' strengths and weaknesses, Cameron Lee, who spent one season with the Bears in 2017 and who now is the host of the Believe in Bears podcast, joins the show to break things down. 

Lockedon Giants

