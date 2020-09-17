SI.com
LockedOn Giants: Crossover Show

Patricia Traina

It's time for our weekly crossover podcast. This week Lorin Cox of LockedOn Bears joins the program to help preview the Chicago Bears and give us an update on the injury situation, the matchups, and much more.

Then in the final segment of the show, hear what questions Lorin had about the Giants, and what my answers were. 

Plus a very happy anniversary to Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, who one year ago today began his run as the team's starting quarterback and who has given the franchise a lot of reasons to smile, some of which we discuss as we open the show.

