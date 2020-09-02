SI.com
GiantsCountry
HomeNewsFilmGame DayBig Blue+Lockedon Giants
Search

LockedOn Giants: Enough!

Patricia Traina

This is getting ridiculous.

Yet another media outlet whose writer has probably never been on a Giants conference call or at practice this year, has decided to write a "JUDUGEmental article" about the Giants and head coach Joe Judge's methods. 

But all these people who are taking swipes at Judge are managing to do is prove themselves to have no clue whatsoever about how things work.

Hey, maybe the Giants won't win many games this year. But that's to be expected given that they have a new culture, new systems, new players, and are trying to navigate through uncharted territories.

Also in this episode, how Logan Ryan is going to help this team -- a LOT. Bolstering the defensive secondary is one way, but Ryan's presence is actually going to help the pass rush and the youngsters, making him well worth his one-year, $7.5 million contract.

And what's the latest on the Giants injury situation? All that and more on today's LockedOn Giants podcast. 

THANKS FOR READING GIANTS COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Lockedon Giants

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Logan Ryan: The Good, the Great and the Ugly

Newly acquired defensive back Logan Ryan can do a lot of things for a defense. Nick Falato breaks down his tape to see what he does well--and where his game lacks.

Nick Falato

New York Giants Practice Report: The “Slip ‘N Slide” Edition

Joe Judge lightens the mood a bit, plus why Logan Ryan is going to quickly become the pass rush's secret weapon and why the Giants are hoping to reunite with Jon Halapio.

Patricia Traina

Giants Injury Update: Golden Tate Day-to-Day

It wasn’t quite an injury report, but it was close as one as head coach Joe Judge was willing to give.

Patricia Traina

How Logan Ryan’s Presence Will Help the Giants in the Short- and Long-term

Logan Ryan is only under contract for one season, but that one year could benefit the Giants defensive backfield in more ways than one.

Patricia Traina

The Most Appealing Matchups on the Giants' 2020 Schedule

Each week, the Giants will have at least one matchup that, depending on who emerges as the winner, could make or break their chances of winning the game. Gene Clemons breaks down each of those matchups.

Gene Clemons

New York Giants Wayne Gallman Embraces Fresh Start

After falling into the land of the forgotten in the last six games of the 2019 season, Giants running back Wayne Gallman is on a mission to prove he can contribute in 2020.

Jackson Thompson

NFC East Morning Run | Sept. 1, 2020

Jackson Thompson takes you around the NFC East, starting with the Giants agreeing to terms with defensive back Logan Ryan.

Jackson Thompson

LockedOn Giants: The Day at Camp

Logan Ryan, the injury bug, and the bubble boys are among today's topics.

Patricia Traina

Giants Dilemma: Stick with the Youth or Get an Established Veteran Cornerback?

The Giants appear to be still searching for options at cornerback. Could former Giant Prince Amukamara, the team’s first-round pick in 2011, be a low-cost, serviceable option?

Patricia Traina

by

HoogieCoogieMan

New York Giants Practice Report: The ‘Oy Vey’ Edition

The Giants had a few injuries pop up during Monday's practice, and by the sound of things, a couple could be concerning.

Patricia Traina