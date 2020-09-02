LockedOn Giants: Enough!

This is getting ridiculous.

Yet another media outlet whose writer has probably never been on a Giants conference call or at practice this year, has decided to write a "JUDUGEmental article" about the Giants and head coach Joe Judge's methods.

But all these people who are taking swipes at Judge are managing to do is prove themselves to have no clue whatsoever about how things work.

Hey, maybe the Giants won't win many games this year. But that's to be expected given that they have a new culture, new systems, new players, and are trying to navigate through uncharted territories.

Also in this episode, how Logan Ryan is going to help this team -- a LOT. Bolstering the defensive secondary is one way, but Ryan's presence is actually going to help the pass rush and the youngsters, making him well worth his one-year, $7.5 million contract.

And what's the latest on the Giants injury situation? All that and more on today's LockedOn Giants podcast.