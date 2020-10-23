SI.com
LockedOn Giants Podcast: A Look at the Deeper Issues

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Patricia Traina

Ugly.

There is no other word--at least none that we can print that's suitable for family consumption--to describe the Giants' 22-21 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

We suspect that there has been a lot already said about this loss, so in today's podcast, we're going to get right to the heart of things. Among the topics covered...

  • Is tight end Evan Engram playing tentatively after coming back from his injury?
  • Why Daniel Jones had a better game than people gave him credit for.
  • Why it's time for the coaches to stop saying they need to coach better and put guys in better positions and do it.

Check out all this and more in the new edition of LockedOn Giants. And if you want in on our upcoming mailbag, send your questions to lockedongiantspodcast@gmail.com before Monday. 

Lockedon Giants

