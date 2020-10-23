LockedOn Giants Podcast: A Look at the Deeper Issues

Ugly.

There is no other word--at least none that we can print that's suitable for family consumption--to describe the Giants' 22-21 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

We suspect that there has been a lot already said about this loss, so in today's podcast, we're going to get right to the heart of things. Among the topics covered...

Is tight end Evan Engram playing tentatively after coming back from his injury?

Why Daniel Jones had a better game than people gave him credit for.

Why it's time for the coaches to stop saying they need to coach better and put guys in better positions and do it.

