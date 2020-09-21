SI.com
LockedOn Giants Podcast: Eli Manning on What the Giants Miss with Saquon Barkley Out for the Season

Patricia Traina

"Monday, Monday (bah-da bah-da-da-da)
"So good to me (bah-da bah-da-da-da)
"Monday mornin', it was all I hoped it would be ..."

Nah, I don't think so. This particular Monday is just awful if you're a member of Giants county. 

Forget about the fact the team started 0-2 for the fourth straight season and the seventh time in the last eight years. That's bad enough.

Even worse is the fact that running back Saquon Barkley suffered a season-ending torn ACL, and receiver Sterling Shepard looks like he's going to miss a few weeks with a turf toe. That's hardly good news for the Giants or their fan base.

While both are significant losses, Barkley will probably be the most challenging to replace in the Giants offense.

Let's hear what former Giants quarterback Eli Manning had to say about Barkley's loss and what that might mean for the Giants offense as led by a second-year quarterback in Daniel Jones.

