LockedOn Giants Podcast: NYG-PIT Crossover Show

We're here, folks!

That's right, preparations are underway for Week 1 of the NFL season, and that means it's time for our weekly crossover shows with the other LockedOn hosts.

This week, Christopher Carter of LockedOn Steelers joins the program and, attention Joe Judge and Daniel Jones! Christopher has a massive tip on how the Giants can get the better of a very tough Steelers defense, which last year led the NFL in just about every significant passing category.

But don't worry, folks. I didn't give away too much about the Giants and their weaknesses (I don't think), though to be honest, when it comes to the Giants defensive secondary vs. the Steelers receivers, I get chills, and no, not the good kind. (Same can be said of the Steelers' front seven against a revamped Giants offensive line, by the way.)

And did I mention that this week's game marks the return of Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, the quarterback that had the Giants not been able to swing the trade in 2004 to get Eli Manning would have been lining up for New York all these years?

You'll get all this and more in today's LockedOn Giants podcast. Getcha some right now!