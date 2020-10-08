LockedOn Giants Podcast: Remembering the Giants-Cowboys Classics

Those were the days, my friends; we thought they'd never end...

There have been numerous memorable moments between the Giants and the Dallas Cowboys in NFL history. Can anyone forget, for example, how in 1981, the Giants beat their dreaded divisional rivals to end a 17-year playoff drought?

Or what about how Eli Manning and friends ruined the opening of the Cowboys' brand new palatial stadium in Arlington back in 2009?

These are just a few of the fond memories I touch upon in the latest episode of LockedOn Giants before flipping the page to the crossover segment with LockedOn Cowboys cohost Marcus Mosher.

Join us for the walk back in time and stick around for the present-day football stuff.