A win is a win, and a loss is a loss. But when you're talking about a team undergoing a rebuilding process such as the Giants, it's easy to overlook the positives in favor of the negatives.

In this episode, we look at the positives from their 26-16 loss over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football, and we try to dig a little beyond the numbers. Gene Clemons of Giants Country helps break it all down.