LockedOn Giants: Scrimmage Quick Hits

Patricia Traina

the final score and the stats really doesn't matter as much as who impressed, who didn't, and the circumstances behind the performances. 

And when you have a team playing against itself, one side is almost certain to always look better which means the other side will appear like it's struggling.

With that said, there were carryovers from last year on offense which, if the Giants plan to be competitive this year, they better get ironed out in a hurry. 

On this special edition of the LockedOn Giants podcast, host Patricia Traina touches on the highlights of a scrimmage that was played in as close to game-like conditions as possible in front of an empty stadium with just a few media members in attendance to witness the entire dry run.

