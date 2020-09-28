LockedOn Giants: Sunday, Ugly Sunday

Please tell me that what we witnessed Sunday afternoon at the Meadowlands is a joke.

Anyone? Please?!

Okay, so no one is laughing (other than maybe the 49ers fans who are laughing at all those "experts" who thought the Giants would have a walk in the park against the significantly depleted defending NFC champions.

But in the land of the Giants, there is no joy. The team is 0-3--again. It looked flat and ineffective--again. And the same questions that have plagued this team for most of the last decade are back --again.

You can't use the excuse that there was no off-season--everyone was int he same boat, and heck, even the Giants started to show signs of progress in their first two games.

You can't use the absence of Saquon Barkley as an excuse because for as talented as he is, how many games have the Giants won with him in the lineup?

There are no excuses to explain this. None.

And while I'm not sure exactly what the answer is outside of the tired cliches uttered by head coach Joe Judge and his players about "continue to keep chopping wood," "get back to work," etc., based on what that team showed Sunday, we're in for another long, miserable year unless someone figures out how to overcome the glaring issues on this team.

In this episode, I run down some of those issues, plus I address the elephant in the room: general manager Dave Gettleman and whether he should be fired now after an emotionally charged loss.