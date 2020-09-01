SI.com
GiantsCountry
HomeNewsFilmGame DayBig Blue+Lockedon Giants
Search

LockedOn Giants: The Day at Camp

Patricia Traina

There was good news and bad news to come out of the Giants Monday training camp practice.

The good news is general manager Dave Gettleman finally got it done and signed defensive back Logan Ryan to a one-year deal worth up to $7.5 million if he hits all the maximum incentives. 

It's not quite the $10 million per year Ryan was reportedly seeking, but hey, it's better than nothing and it includes a $3.5 million signing bonus which Ryan can keep regardless if the season is played in full or not.

The bad news is that the injury bug seemed to be out in full force at training camp today. So this episode of LockedOn Giants looks at the injury rundown and the potential fallout if a couple of key players aren't ready to go by September 14.

Finally, we take a look at two bubble boys who some might find to be surprising choices. But in this episode, I explain why nothing should surprise you, especially if these two guys are cut.

FULL PLAYLIST

THANKS FOR READING GIANTS COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Lockedon Giants

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Giants Dilemma: Stick with the Youth or Get an Established Veteran Cornerback?

The Giants appear to be still searching for options at cornerback. Could former Giant Prince Amukamara, the team’s first-round pick in 2011, be a low-cost, serviceable option?

Patricia Traina

by

HoogieCoogieMan

New York Giants Practice Report: The ‘Oy Vey’ Edition

The Giants had a few injuries pop up during Monday's practice, and by the sound of things, a couple could be concerning.

Patricia Traina

Nick Gates is Adapting to Life at Center Stage

Nick Gates's transition to center has been relatively smooth so far this summer. But he said he's still getting used to the increased mental responsibility that comes with the role.

Patricia Traina

Giants Agree to Terms With Defensive Back Logan Ryan

New Jersey native Logan Ryan is coming home to play with the Giants.

Jackson Thompson

10 Best Running Backs in New York Giants History

The Giants have had their share of excellent running backs in their long NFL history. Here is a ranking of their 10 best running backs, plus a few honorable mentions.

Brian Lokker

Five Giants Veterans Who Could Be on the Bubble

Time is running out to make a case of a roster spot. Could these five Giants veterans be in danger of losing theirs?

Patricia Traina

New York Giants Biggest Questions Entering Final Week of Training Camp

Time is running out for the Giants to answer some pressing roster questions. How close are they at each unit? Read on.

Patricia Traina

NFC East Morning Run | Aug. 31, 2020

Jackson Thompson takes you around the NFC East, starting with Eagles wide receiver Jalen Reagor suffering a shoulder injury during the team's situational scrimmage on Sunday.

Jackson Thompson

New York Giants Practice Report: Blake Martinez, Darnay Holmes Return

The Giants are getting healthier as they wind down training camp, but there are still some questions they'll need to sort through in this last week of camp.

Patricia Traina

by

HoogieCoogieMan

LockedOn Giants: The Final Week of Training Camp

Your daily dose of New York Giants news and analysis.

Patricia Traina