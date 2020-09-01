LockedOn Giants: The Day at Camp

There was good news and bad news to come out of the Giants Monday training camp practice.

The good news is general manager Dave Gettleman finally got it done and signed defensive back Logan Ryan to a one-year deal worth up to $7.5 million if he hits all the maximum incentives.

It's not quite the $10 million per year Ryan was reportedly seeking, but hey, it's better than nothing and it includes a $3.5 million signing bonus which Ryan can keep regardless if the season is played in full or not.

The bad news is that the injury bug seemed to be out in full force at training camp today. So this episode of LockedOn Giants looks at the injury rundown and the potential fallout if a couple of key players aren't ready to go by September 14.

Finally, we take a look at two bubble boys who some might find to be surprising choices. But in this episode, I explain why nothing should surprise you, especially if these two guys are cut.

