LockedOn Giants: What's Wrong with the Giants?

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Patricia Traina

What's wrong with the New York Giants?

I could probably write enough material to fill up a book, but with that said, I think a lot that's wrong with his team is correctable. 

So I reached out to Coach Gene Clemons to talk a little shop about what's wrong with the Giants and things the coaching staff can do to address some of the issues.

We then turn our attention toward taking an early look at the Los Angeles Rams, who are up next on the Giants schedule. 

So pull up a chair and have a listen, as Coach Gene had some pretty interesting things to say about this team.

