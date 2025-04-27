New York Giants 2025 Draft Recap with Coach Gene Clemons of "A Giant Issue"
Coach Gene Clemons breaks down every Giants draft move for you on his live stream of "A Giant Issue" podcast.
On first blush, the New York Giants had a rather impressive draft haul this year. So, what can we expect next from the rookies? Who are the sleepers to watch, and who, if any, raise concerns?
Join Coach Gene Clemons of "A Giant Issue" podcast, part of the New York Giants On SI network as he broadcasts LIVE with his takeaways and grades on the Giants' Class of 2025. Coach Gene always brings it, so you will not want to miss this live stream, starting at 8:00 p.m. ET on YouTube.
