Giants Country

New York Giants 2025 Draft Recap with Coach Gene Clemons of "A Giant Issue"

Coach Gene Clemons breaks down every Giants draft move for you on his live stream of "A Giant Issue" podcast.

Patricia Traina

Apr 25, 2025; East Rutherford, NJ, US; New York Giants president John Mara (far left), general manager Joe Schoen (left), Jaxson Dart, Abdul Carter, and head coach Brian Daboll (right) pose for photos prior to the start of the press conference to introduce the Giants first round draft picks.
Apr 25, 2025; East Rutherford, NJ, US; New York Giants president John Mara (far left), general manager Joe Schoen (left), Jaxson Dart, Abdul Carter, and head coach Brian Daboll (right) pose for photos prior to the start of the press conference to introduce the Giants first round draft picks. / Thomas Salus-Imagn Images

On first blush, the New York Giants had a rather impressive draft haul this year. So, what can we expect next from the rookies? Who are the sleepers to watch, and who, if any, raise concerns?

Join Coach Gene Clemons of "A Giant Issue" podcast, part of the New York Giants On SI network as he broadcasts LIVE with his takeaways and grades on the Giants' Class of 2025. Coach Gene always brings it, so you will not want to miss this live stream, starting at 8:00 p.m. ET on YouTube.

JOIN US ON SOCIAL MEDIA! Follow and like us on Facebook. Don't forget to check out our YouTube channel. And if you want to send a letter to our mailbag, you can do so here.

More New York Giants Coverage

manual

Published
Patricia Traina
PATRICIA TRAINA

Patricia Traina has covered the New York Giants for 30+ seasons, and her work has appeared in multiple media outlets, including The Athletic, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and the Sports Illustrated media group. As a credentialed New York Giants press corps member, Patricia has also covered five Super Bowls (three featuring the Giants), the annual NFL draft, and the NFL Scouting Combine. She is the author of The Big 50: The Men and Moments that Made the New York Giants. In addition to her work with New York Giants On SI, Patricia hosts the Locked On Giants podcast. Patricia is also a member of the Pro Football Writers of America and the Football Writers Association of America.

Home/LOCKEDON GIANTS