New York Giants, 29, Seattle Seahawks 20: Game Balls and Gassers
The Giants delivered a stunning, full-team effort in their 29-20 win over the Seattle Seahawks.
New York Giants linebacker Isaiah Simmons blocked a 47-yard field goal attempt, and receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton returned the ball 60 yards for a touchdown with 55 seconds left as the Giants held off the Seattle Seahawks, 29-20 at Lumen Field.
Fifth-round running back Tyrone Tracy ran for 129 yards on 18 carries in his first NFL start, wide receiver Darius Slayton caught eight passes for 122 yards and a touchdown, and defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence collected three of the Giants' seven sacks.
It was a total team effort, making this week's "game balls and gassers" a tough task. However, check out the video for our picks in each category—offense, defense, and special teams.
