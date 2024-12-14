New York Giants-Baltimore Ravens: 3 Key Matchups (Big Blue Breakdown Podcast)
Perhaps the injury-riddled New York Giants could stock their sideline with cans of Popeye's spinach ... unless anyone has a better idea as they try to snap their eight-game losing streak.
New York (2-11) has never lost more than nine straight games during an NFL season. The Baltimore Ravens (8-5) are coming off a bye, refocused after dropping two of their last three games and somewhat bruising their aspirations of a deep postseason run.
Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito, in for the injured Drew Lock, will try to take advantage of the league's lowest-ranked passing defense while being mindful that playing keep-away from Baltimore's high-scoring offense (third in the NFL) led by QB Lamar Jackson and RB Derrick Henry.
In the latest episode of the Big Blue Breakdown podcast, Paul Dottino breaks down the significant battles within the matchup.