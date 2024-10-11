New York Giants-Bengals: Big Blue Breakdown's Key Matchups
Head coach Brian Daboll is expected to be still missing some key components this weekend, so who will be the important factors for the New York Giants (2-3) as they host the enigmatic Cincinnati Bengals (1-4) and try to win their second straight game? Host Paul Dottino breaks down the matchup.
Receiver Darius Slayton and running back Tyrone Tracy each had a breakout performance, gaining more than 100 yards apiece, sparking last weekend's upset in Seattle. But now the defense has to overcome its own hurdle after pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux underwent wrist surgery on Wednesday.
And here comes Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, who just lit up Baltimore for 392 yards and leads the NFL with 12 TD passes while completing 72.3% of his passes (ranks second). He'll try to maintain a hot hand because Cincinnati's defense has allowed 29 points per game, which is the second-most in the league.
So, who and what are the keys to a Giants victory? Tune in to find out.