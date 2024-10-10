New York Giants-Bengals Preview (Big Blue Breakdown Podcast)
Can the Giants keep their forward momentum going this weekend against the Bengals?
Can the New York Giants overcome the injury to pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux as they try to turn aside quarterback Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals this weekend?
Host Paul Dottino contemplates the answer to that plus other questions as he previews the Giants' Week 6 game against the Cincinnati Bengals on our weekly Big Blue Breakdown expanded show.
